T20 World Cup 2026: Will Bangladesh's India matches be relocated?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's demand to move their 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. The decision follows a controversial termination of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders, which sparked outrage in his home country. The BCB has since threatened to take action against the BCCI and appealed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for match relocation.

Logistics challenge BCCI calls relocation a logistical nightmare Responding to BCB's demand, a BCCI source told news agency PTI that moving the matches would be a "logistical nightmare." The official stressed that changing the schedule just because someone wants it isn't feasible. "Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets and hotels are booked," they said, adding there are three games each on all days, meaning one game would have to be in Sri Lanka.

Meeting aftermath BCB's emergency meeting and IPL broadcast suspension Following the termination of Mustafizur from IPL franchise KKR, the BCB convened an emergency meeting on Saturday. As directed by its sports ministry, the board requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. Moreover, the BCB will refrain from broadcasting the upcoming IPL 2026 season in the country.

Safety fears BCB's stance on safety concerns for Bangladeshi players Bangladesh's Ministry of Sports advisor Asif Nazrul recently took to Facebook, instructing the BCB to formally explain the situation to the ICC. He stressed that if a Bangladeshi player under contract can't play in India, then the national team can't be assured of their safety while traveling there for World Cup matches. "I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead," he added.

Matches Scheduled matches in India In their home schedule announced on Friday, the BCB included white-ball matches against India. However, that is unlikely to go ahead, given the ongoing political unrest. In the impending T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will play West Indies, Italy, and England at Eden Gardens (Kolkata), as well as Nepal at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai).