Bangladesh thrash Pakistan in 1st ODI; Nahid Rana bags fifer

﻿Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after thrashing Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The hosts wrapped up a 46-over affair after bowling out Pakistan for 114 (30.4 overs). Nahid Rana scripted history with a five-wicket haul. Banking on Tanzid Hasan Tamim's unbeaten 67, Bangladesh claimed an eight-wicket win in just 15.1 overs. Here are the key stats.

Start Pakistan falter after cautious start Pakistan, who deployed four ODI debutants, were invited to bat by Bangladesh. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat started cautiously, taking Pakistan past 40 in the first 10 overs. However, Rana's introduction in the 10th over changed everything. He struck in his first over, dismissing Farhan (27) on the last ball. His next target was debutant Shamil Hussain (4) in the very next over.

Mayhem Rana's fifer dismantles Pakistan Rana's assault suddenly brought Pakistan down to 47/2. He then sent Sadaqat (18) and veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan (10) back to the pavilion in quick succession. He completed his maiden five-wicket haul in only his fifth over by dismissing Salman Agha (5). While skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the tail, Rana finished with 5/24 in 7 overs.

Milestone Best ODI figures for Bangladesh against Pakistan Rana, who made his debut in 2024 against Afghanistan, now has 10 wickets from six ODIs at an average of 24.9. According to ESPNcricinfo, the speedster now has the best match figures for Bangladesh against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He surpassed Mustafizur Rahman, who took 5/75 in the 2019 World Cup encounter at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Chase Tanzid leads straightforward chase In response to Pakistan's paltry total, Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the third over. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him in his second over. However, an 82-run stand between Tanzid and Najmul Hossain Shanto made the chase one-sided. Shanto's eventual dismissal didn't hurt Bangladesh much. Tanzid returned unbeaten on 67 off 42 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes), getting Bangladesh home in 15.1 overs.

Numbers Maiden ODI half-century against Pakistan According to ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid raced to his sixth half-century in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, is yet to reach three figures in the format. Across 29 ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 625 runs at an average of 23.14. His strike rate is over 100 (103.47). This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan.