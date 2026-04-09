A look at batters with 600-plus sixes in T20s

Gujarat Titans finally bagged their first win of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8. They narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals by a run, having defended 210. Jos Buttler was instrumental to GT's triumph as he scored a whirlwind 27-ball 52 (3 fours and 5 sixes). With his fifth, he completed 600 T20 sixes. Here are the batters with 600-plus T20 sixes.

#1 Chris Gayle: 1,056 sixes Universe Boss Chris Gayle tops this elite list, having taken the bowlers to cleaners 1,056 times. No other batter has over 900 T20 sixes. He is also the highest run-getter in T20s with 14,562 runs (SR: 144.75). His tally of 357 sixes is the highest for any player in the IPL. Gayle also cleared the fence 124 times for WI in T20Is.

#2 Kieron Pollard: 982 sixes Gayle's teammate Kieron Pollard, who continues to play around the world, has hammered 982 maximums in the 20-over format. Having played 735 games, he is the second-highest run-getter in T20 history with 14,482 runs (SR: 150.96). While Pollard owns 228 maximums in the Caribbean Premier League, he finished his IPL career with 223 maximums. He smoked 99 sixes in T20Is.

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#3 Andre Russell: 784 sixes Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders' incumbent power coach, is third on this elite list. One of the most explosive batters, Russell has smashed 784 T20 sixes in his career so far. Having played 590 T20s, Russell has scored 9,636 runs at a stunning strike rate of 167.61. He also tallies 223 maximums in IPL. The dasher has cleared the ropes 95 times in T20Is.

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#4 Nicholas Pooran: 712 sixes Another West Indian batter, Nicholas Pooran, has been among the most prolific T20 batters in recent times. Pooran doesn't carry a muscular frame like Gayle and Russell, but his ability to strike is second to none. The Caribbean dasher has slammed 712 sixes in just 444 T20s, scoring over 10,000 runs. He has 167 sixes in the IPL and over 200 in the CPL.