Jos Buttler completes 600 T20 sixes; hammers 99th fifty: Stats

Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler has attained a milestone of 600 T20 sixes. He completed the landmark with his 5th six against Delhi Capitals in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Buttler scored a 27-ball 52 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Here's more.

Stats Buttler's T20 stats at a glance Buttler's 52 versus DC had three fours and 5 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler now owns 13,961 T20 runs from 496 matches (467 innings) at 34.98. His strike rate is 146.24. He hit his 99th fifty in T20s (100s: 8). Buttler, known for his aggressive play, now owns 600 T20 sixes. He also has 1,273 fours.

Do you know? 5th batter in T20s with 600-plus sixes Buttler has become the 5th batter in T20 history to hit 600-plus sixes. Chris Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (982), Andre Russell (784), and Nicholas Pooran (712) are the other batters to smash 600-plus sixes.

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IPL 25th half-century in the IPL for Buttler Buttler has played 124 matches in the IPL, representing three different sides. From 122 innings, he has amassed 4,236 runs at 39.96. He has smashed 25 fifties and 7 centuries. His strike rate is 149.57. Notably, he is closing in on 200 IPL sixes (192). In the ongoing season, he owns 116 runs from three matches at 38.66.

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Knock A superb knock from Buttler against DC GT lost Sai Sudharsan early on (19/1) before skipper Buttler joined Shubman Gill in the middle. The two added a superb 60-run stand off 32 balls. Buttler dominated the partnership, scoring 52 runs off 27 balls. He played his range of shots and dictated the tempo. GT were 79/2 when Kuldeep dismissed Buttler in the 8th over. An attempted pull resulted in Buttler's dismissal.