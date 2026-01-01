Listing batters with most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy history 

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal has been in sensational form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . On Wednesday, he scored a brilliant century against Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad. His 132-run knock helped him become the second batter to complete 3,500 runs in the List A tournament. On this note, we list down the batters with the most runs in VHT history.

#1 Ankit Bawne - 4,164 runs Veteran Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne tops this list as he happens to be the only batter with over 4,000 runs in VHT history. His tally after 98 games stands at a stunning 4,164 runs at an average of 56.27. The right-handed batter owns a decent strike rate of 80.01. Bawne's tally of 15 VHT tons is also the most for any player. His best score reads 184*as he has also tallied 17 fifties.

#2 Mayank Agarwal - 3,581 runs With his latest innings, Mayank has gone past the 3,500-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The top-order batter now has a total of 3,581 runs from 75 VHT matches at an impressive average of 52.66. His strike rate of 99.66 is also magnificent. The 132 in the aforementioned game was his 12th century in the tournament and he also has as many as 18 half-centuries to his name. Mayank's best VHT score is 162.