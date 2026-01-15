Decoding the stats of Bayern Munich's record-breaking Bundesliga 2025-26 season

Bayern Munich have been on a rampage in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season, matching the record points tally at the halfway stage of a season. The Bavarian giants achieved this feat with their recent 3-1 victory over Cologne in Matchweek 17. The win also saw them score an unprecedented 66 goals after 17 matches, which is 22 more than Pep Guardiola 's Bayern managed at the same stage in his first season (2013-14).

Unbeaten record Bayern's unbeaten streak and scoring prowess Bayern Munich's unbeaten league start now stands at 15 wins and two draws from 17 matches. As per Opta, this has put them on par with the Bundesliga points record of 47 at this stage, a mark set by Guardiola in his first season with Bayern. However, under Vincent Kompany's management, they have achieved this feat while scoring a whopping 66 goals—22 more than Guardiola's team did back in the day.

Scoring dominance Bayern's scoring surpasses historical European records Bayern Munich's scoring prowess has been unmatched in any top European league since the 1930s. The last team to score more than their 66 goals after 17 matches was Athletic Bilbao, who netted 72 in the 1930-31 season. However, Blackburn Rovers hold the all-time record for most goals after this many matches with an incredible tally of 73 back in Division One in the 1889-90 season.

Advertisement

Star player Harry Kane's stellar performance boosts Bayern's scoring Harry Kane has been instrumental in Bayern's goal-scoring spree this season. The England captain has already netted 31 goals in just 27 games, including 20 in 17 Bundesliga appearances. Before the match against Cologne, he was averaging a goal every hour on the pitch. His hat-trick against Stuttgart on December 6 was his third of the season and an incredible 11th overall since joining Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Teamwork Bayern's collective effort and future goals Bayern's scoring has not just been down to Kane. The team has seen 15 different players score this season, the most by any Bundesliga side. Seven players have scored at least three goals each, second only to Arsenal in major European leagues. With 50 of their 66 league goals coming from open play, Bayern now target another record—the most goals in an entire Bundesliga season (101 by Bayern in 1972).