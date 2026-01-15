Explained: Big Bash League's new 'designated player' rule
What's the story
The Big Bash League (BBL) has announced a new rule set to come into effect in the 2026/27 season. Australia's premier T20 league will now allow sides to name a 'designated batter' during the bat flip. This player will only be able to bat and not bowl or field during the match. If a team opts for this rule, they must also name a 'designated fielder,' who can only field and keep wickets, but not bowl during the match.
Rule comparison
New rule mirrors IPL's impact player system
The designated player rule in the BBL is similar to the Impact Player rule used in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the IPL, teams can substitute one player for another, regardless of their role. However, unlike IPL's Impact Player system, this new regulation isn't compulsory for teams. They can choose to stick with traditional Playing XIs if they don't want to use a designated batter and fielder.
Past rules
BBL's previous attempts at innovative gameplay
The BBL had previously introduced the 'X-Factor Rule' five years ago, allowing teams to name two substitutes while naming their Playing XIs. One of these substitutes could replace any player who hadn't batted or bowled less than an over after the first 10 overs of the innings. However, this rule was scrapped after the 2021/22 season due to underutilization.