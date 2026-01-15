The new will come into effect in the 2026/27 season

Explained: Big Bash League's new 'designated player' rule

By Parth Dhall 10:17 pm Jan 15, 202610:17 pm

What's the story

The Big Bash League (BBL) has announced a new rule set to come into effect in the 2026/27 season. Australia's premier T20 league will now allow sides to name a 'designated batter' during the bat flip. This player will only be able to bat and not bowl or field during the match. If a team opts for this rule, they must also name a 'designated fielder,' who can only field and keep wickets, but not bowl during the match.