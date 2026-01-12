BPL: BCB integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion,' questions players

The Bangladesh Cricket Board 's (BCB) Integrity Unit has uncovered a "credible suspicion" during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The development prompted them to conduct "routine" operations, which included questioning players and confiscating the mobile phones of franchise officials. However, a recent BCB press release clarified that no player has been placed under investigation or found guilty so far.

Operations explained BCB's integrity unit conducts routine operations The BCB statement further clarified that, as part of the standard integrity procedures, several foreign players were spoken to privately as witnesses. This was done to verify recruitment processes, contractual arrangements, and payment structures. The meetings were said to be confidential and preventive in nature, "not implying that any player is under investigation or has already been found guilty."

Criticism addressed Dhaka Capitals CEO criticizes integrity unit's actions Dhaka Capitals' CEO Atik Fahad has criticized the integrity unit for barging into their player Rahmanullah Gurbaz's hotel room. He said that such behavior could mentally affect his players and make them reconsider their participation in future editions of BPL. "Going into the room of a big foreign player...and creating trouble like that," Fahad said during a press briefing.

Further inquiries Noakhali Express players and officials questioned Players and officials from Noakhali Express were also reportedly questioned by the BCB's Integrity Unit. However, the franchise has protested against the behavior of these officials. Despite this, BCB has maintained its confidence in the process followed by its Integrity Unit, which it says has helped reduce suspicious activities in the past.