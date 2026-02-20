BCB announces central contracts for men's team (2026): Key takeaways

Contract adjustments

Taskin Ahmed's grade drop

The 2026 central contracts have also seen some changes in player grades. Star seamer Taskin Ahmed, who was the sole A+ category player last year, has now been downgraded to Grade A. The change may be due to an Achilles injury that hampered his performance throughout the season. Notably, Taskin didn't feature in a single Test in 2025 but remained active in white-ball cricket.