BCB announces central contracts for men's team (2026): Key takeaways
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its central contracts for the men's team for the year 2026. The new contract, effective from January 1 to December 31, has increased the number of contracted players from last year's 22 to 28 this time. This decision may reflect BCB's commitment to investing in and nurturing talent within Bangladeshi cricket.
Contract adjustments
Taskin Ahmed's grade drop
The 2026 central contracts have also seen some changes in player grades. Star seamer Taskin Ahmed, who was the sole A+ category player last year, has now been downgraded to Grade A. The change may be due to an Achilles injury that hampered his performance throughout the season. Notably, Taskin didn't feature in a single Test in 2025 but remained active in white-ball cricket.
Retirement impact
Mushfiqur's demotion; other players
Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been demoted to Grade B after his ODI retirement in March last year. Meanwhile, the likes of Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Rishad Hossain, and Shak Mahedi Hasan have been promoted to Grade B. Notably, Tanzid Hasan was Bangladesh's top scorer in T20Is for 2025, while Rishad Hossain topped the wicket column in ODIs and T20Is last season.
Contract details
Breakdown of all four grades
Grade A: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Taskin Ahmed. Grade B: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tawhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Rishad Hossian, and Shak Mahedi Hasan. Grade C: Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali Anik, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, and Syed Khaled Ahmed. Grade D: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Shamim Hossain, and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.