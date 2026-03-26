India set to host West Indies, Australia in 2026/27 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the home schedule for the senior men's team in the 2026/27 season. The season will feature four visiting teams - West Indies , Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia. It will include a total of 22 international matches across formats in 17 cities. The Windies will be the first side to visit India in September.

Season opener West Indies tour of India, 2026 As announced by the BCCI, the 2026/27 home season will start with the West Indies ODI series. The tour will feature a three-match ODI series, starting September 27, followed by five T20Is. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is will take place at Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Upcoming tours India to host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in winter In December 2026, India will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, including three ODIs and as many T20Is. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs, with the T20I series slated for Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune. In January 2027, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

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Final series Australia tour of India, 2027 India's 2026/27 home season will conclude with the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, comprising five Tests against Australia. It will begin in Nagpur on January 21, with Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad hosting the following Tests. It will be a showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations. Notably, Australia haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in over two decades.

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