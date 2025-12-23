BCCI doubles match fees for women cricketers in domestic tournaments

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major hike in match fees for women players participating in domestic cricket. The decision was taken during an Apex Council meeting on Monday. The new pay structure will see players in the first XI of senior competitions earning ₹50,000 per day, while those on the bench will get ₹25,000 per day.

Youth impact Age-group players also benefit from revised fee structure The revised fee structure isn't just limited to senior competitions. It also extends to age-group levels, with first XI players now set to earn ₹25,000 a day and reserves earning ₹12,500. This is a significant increase from the previous rates of ₹10,000 for first XI players and ₹5,000 for those on the bench. The move is part of BCCI's efforts to promote domestic cricket in India after the country's maiden ODI World Cup victory.

Influential voices BCCI's decision influenced by state coaches and players' demands The decision to revise match fees was heavily influenced by requests from top state coaches and players. They argued that the change would help expand an existing talent pool, which has been boosted by the Women's Premier League (WPL). The pay revision at the junior level is also a response to the growing popularity of cricket among young women, especially after India emerged champions in back-to-back editions of the Under-19 World Cup.