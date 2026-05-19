India-Afghanistan series: KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as Test vice-captain

Takeaways

A look at takeaways

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for both the Test and ODI series. Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, and Gurnoor Brar have received their maiden Test call-ups for the one-off game. Apart from Brar and Dubey, Prince Yadav has been rewarded with an ODI call-up. While Prasidh Krishna returns to the Test setup, Devdutt Padikkal is expected to bat in the middle order.