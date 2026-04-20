Two Indian teams in T20Is? BCCI mulls move 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly mulling a revolutionary two-team structure for Team India in the T20Is. The move comes after India defended their ICC T20 World Cup title this year under Suryakumar Yadav. According to an NDTV report, the BCCI is planning to create a pool of 30-35 players who could represent two competitive squads simultaneously.

Strategic planning Response to overlapping T20I assignments The BCCI's decision comes as a response to India's busy T20I calendar in the near future. The board hopes that this strategy will help them manage their busy schedule better. Moreover, the abundance of talent available through the Indian Premier League (IPL) could help the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee fast-track emerging players.

Future fixtures India's busy schedule ahead India will kick off their UK tour with a two-match T20I series against Ireland in June. This will be their first outing in the 20-over format since winning the T20 World Cup on home soil in March. After this, India will feature in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as well as a five-match T20I series against West Indies in October.

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Player recruitment Need for larger player pool A BCCI official, speaking to NDTV, emphasized the importance of having a larger player pool for international assignments. "The Asian Games and India vs West Indies T20 Series are going to be at the same time. So we have to look at two T20 teams playing," the official said. The statement added that a bigger pool of players will be kept in the squad for the upcoming tours.

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Player promotion Emerging players to get promoted The new structure could see emerging players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma, and Kartik Tyagi in the T20I mix. However, India currently have a well-settled top order in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. This has left out even Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the squad.