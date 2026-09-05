BCCI to push for scheduling gaps in FTP: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to push for gaps in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) during an upcoming workshop in Dubai, as per Cricbuzz. The event, scheduled for September 22-23, will see operations teams from all boards participate. The BCCI will also be sending its team to the workshop to discuss scheduling international matches for the 2027-31 cycle.
Acclimatization push
Players need proper acclimatization and rest, feels Saikia
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has said that they will ask their FTP managers to schedule the next FTP cycle with enough time for acclimatization, especially in SENA countries.
He said, "The challenge we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year, and that is why, in the next FTP, we will do certain things and take certain measures."
Player welfare
Saikia stresses on the need for player rest
Saikia also stressed on the importance of player rest and acclimatization before major series in SENA countries.
Devajit Saikia said, "We have instructed our FTP people, who will be meeting very soon at various international forums, that our FTP should be scheduled in such a way that there is proper rest for the players, as well as some kind of acclimatization or friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries."
Scheduling hurdles
India have big Test series against England and Australia upcoming
The BCCI managers will have to work around existing bilateral commitments and ICC events in the next FTP to create gaps in the schedule.
India is set to host England for five Tests early in 2028 and tour Australia later that year.
There are also return tours planned with India tentatively touring England in 2029 and hosting Australia in 2031.
International commitments
BCCI also needs to work around ICC events
The next FTP also includes several ICC events such as the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (2028), Champions Trophy in India (2029), T20 World Cup in England, Scotland, and Ireland (2030), and ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh (2031).
There are also WTC commitments that could require travel to South Africa and West Indies while hosting Sri Lanka, among others.
Game expansion
Increase in multilateral games expected in next FTP cycle
The next international calendar may also see an increase in multilateral games. There is a growing perception among boards that bilateral cricket is losing its charm and becoming less financially viable.
The idea is that multilateral games could provide better financial returns. However, tri-series and quadrangulars are mostly out of fashion now, with only one ODI tri-series since the 2019 World Cup featuring New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.