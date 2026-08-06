BCCI raises concerns over players' fitness levels: Here's why
What's the story
According to a report by the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised concerns over the fitness levels of some players in the national team. The issue was highlighted during India's recent tour of England, where several players suffered from cramps. In light of these incidents, BCCI has reportedly questioned Team India physio Kamlesh Jain about a perceived decline in overall fitness standards among certain players.
Concerns raised
Mobility of some players has been questionable: Source
A source within the BCCI told the Times of India that "Kamlesh has been told that he shouldn't worry about any player's stature and flag anything that he doesn't find satisfactory."
The source also noted concerns over some players' mobility on the field. "It has been seen that the mobility of some of the players in the field has been questionable," they added.
Senior players
Senior batters struggling to run between wickets
The source further highlighted that senior batters are finding it difficult to run between wickets as they bat longer.
"The number of slow fielders has increased," the source said.
The CoE staff had cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to make sure it was delivering players according to team management's needs, but this has now come under scrutiny due to these concerns.
Exclusion details
Why Harshit Rana was excluded after the 3rd T20I?
The report also clarified why Harshit Rana was excluded after the third T20I match England.
"The Indian team management flagged that he was overweight by four kgs," the source said.
"He has been now told by CoE staff that his weight can't exceed 96kg."
The source added, "He is now 94kg and is expected to be cleared next week."