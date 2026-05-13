Dilemma over pacers' selection for Afghanistan Test? BCCI schedules meeting

The Indian cricket team 's busy schedule has left the national selectors in a dilemma over the fast bowlers' selection for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan . The match is set to be played in New Chandigarh from June 6. A meeting between selectors and BCCI officials is expected this weekend or next week to discuss the plans, including this selection conundrum.

Test cycle Busy schedule for Indian team India are slated to play nine Tests in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle over the next nine months. However, the Afghanistan game isn't part of this cycle. According to a Times of India report, the selectors and team management want to field their best XI in every Test match. This raises a question whether they should risk their main pacers for this stand-alone game, considering that IPL will end on May 31.

Playoff influence Selectors waiting for IPL playoff teams to finalize pacers The selectors are waiting to see which teams reach the IPL playoffs before finalizing their pace-bowling attack. As of now, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only two teams out of contention for the IPL playoffs. From these two teams, Jasprit Bumrah is the only regular Test fast bowler. However, his workload management has been a contentious issue over the years.

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Player status Other regular test fast bowlers in IPL Other regular Test fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are with Gujarat Titans, who are still in the race for the playoffs till late May. Akash Deep and Harshit Rana were earlier ruled out of IPL 2026 with injuries. It remains to be seen if the experienced Mohammed Shami gets recalled. His selection has been a bone of contention.

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