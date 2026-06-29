Here's why Ben Stokes retired from international cricket: Details
What's the story
England talisman Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from all international cricket. The decision comes after a four-year tenure as the team's Test captain, during which he led England to 24 wins in 44 Tests. Stokes said he loved every moment of his captaincy but admitted that the role had taken its toll on him. He realized after last winter's 1-4 Ashes defeat that he didn't "have any more fight left in him."
Captaincy impact
'It drains you'
Stokes, who has been England's Test captain since 2022, said he loved every moment of his four-and-a-half-year journey. However, he also acknowledged that the role comes with its own set of challenges. "Only people close to those people [captains] can really see it ... it does drain you, it does affect you in a negative way," he said after Day 4 of the ongoing third and final England-New Zealand Test. Despite these struggles, Stokes maintained that being captain was the greatest honor one could have as a player.
Emotional toll
'No more fight left in me'
Stokes admitted that the emotional toll of his role had been hard to bear. "The way I said it to my wife was I don't actually think I have any more fight left in me to get over this," he said. Despite his retirement from all international cricket, Stokes isn't done with the game yet. He hopes to continue playing other formats and is looking forward to what lies ahead in his career.
Statement
Stokes addresses players in the dressing room
Stokes informed the England squad about his decision before the start of play on Sunday (June 28). Stokes said: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do." "The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same."
Career
Stokes clocked these Test numbers
Stokes finished his Test career with 252 scalps from 122 matches at 31.03. His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and six four-fers. The veteran has also scored 7,273 runs in these games at an average of 34.46. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. Notably, Stokes signed off as the batter with the most Test sixes (138).