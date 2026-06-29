Here's why Ben Stokes retired from international cricket: Details 

Captaincy impact

'It drains you'

Stokes, who has been England's Test captain since 2022, said he loved every moment of his four-and-a-half-year journey. However, he also acknowledged that the role comes with its own set of challenges. "Only people close to those people [captains] can really see it ... it does drain you, it does affect you in a negative way," he said after Day 4 of the ongoing third and final England-New Zealand Test. Despite these struggles, Stokes maintained that being captain was the greatest honor one could have as a player.