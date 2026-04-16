'Pretty nasty': Ben Stokes reveals details of near-fatal incident

England Test captain Ben Stokes has opened up about a near-fatal incident when he was hit by a cricket ball in the face. The accident occurred while coaching academy players for his county team Durham in February. Stokes suffered multiple facial injuries and had to undergo surgery for a broken cheekbone. In a pre-recorded interview with the ECB's in-house media team, Stokes said that the accident could have been worse.

Incident impact 'Copped one straight in the face' Reflecting on the incident, Stokes said, "I copped one straight in the face. Pretty nasty but, funnily, probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest." He added that if he hadn't turned his head at that moment, things could have been much worse. Despite major facial surgery to fix the damage caused by this freak accident, Stokes considers himself lucky to have escaped with relatively minor injuries.

Recovery journey Stokes set to return in May Stokes's recovery from the injury has delayed his return to competitive cricket by about a month. He is now gearing up to play a couple of games for Durham before the start of the Test summer season. The England captain said, "It was a pretty scary situation. Thankfully still here and everything's all right." He is expected to lead England in their first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on June 4.

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