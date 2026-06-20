Ben Stokes shines with 95 for Durham in County Championship
What's the story
Ben Stokes, the England captain who is currently under investigation for breaking team curfew, scored a brilliant 95 runs for Durham against Northamptonshire. The match is part of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two at Chester-le-Street. Stokes was dismissed just five runs short of what would have been his first First-Class century since July 2025. His innings came off 118 balls and included an impressive 18 fours. Earlier, he managed 1/80 with the ball in Northamptonshire's 450/10.
Performance
A much-needed return to form for Stokes
Stokes's innings was a much-needed return to form for the all-rounder. Before this match, he had only managed 350 runs in nine First-Class matches at an average of 25 since his ton against India at Old Trafford. He came in at number five with Durham struggling at 30-3 after Northamptonshire's total of 450 all out. The veteran cricketer then shared a massive fourth-wicket partnership worth 153 runs with Will Rhodes. Durham were 183/4 when Stokes departed.
Investigation update
Investigation into Stokes's incident during 1st Test nears conclusion
Meanwhile, Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson are being investigated for their involvement in a London venue incident after England's first-Test win. They had broken the team's midnight curfew. The investigation is said to be moving toward a resolution, with an official announcement expected after the second Test. Despite all possibilities, it seems likely that Stokes will return as England captain for the third and final Test at Trent Bridge starting Thursday.
Information
Stokes surpasses 11,500 runs in FC cricket
Stokes surpassed 11,500 runs in FC cricket. Playing his 207th FC match (352 innings), Stokes has amassed 11,561 runs at 34-plus. He clocked his 59th FC fifty (100s: 23). 7,228 of his FC runs have come for England at 34.58.