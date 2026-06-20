Ben Stokes shines with 95 for Durham in County Championship 

Performance

A much-needed return to form for Stokes

Stokes's innings was a much-needed return to form for the all-rounder. Before this match, he had only managed 350 runs in nine First-Class matches at an average of 25 since his ton against India at Old Trafford. He came in at number five with Durham struggling at 30-3 after Northamptonshire's total of 450 all out. The veteran cricketer then shared a massive fourth-wicket partnership worth 153 runs with Will Rhodes. Durham were 183/4 when Stokes departed.