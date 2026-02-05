Ben Stokes suffers facial injury, jokes about it on Instagram

England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered a facial injury after being hit by a cricket ball while standing at the side of a nets session. The all-rounder took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, showing off his swollen and bruised right eye. He captioned the post with a humorous remark: "You should see the state of the cricket ball."

Injury specifics Stokes has been battling injuries The injury isn't just limited to a black eye. Stokes also has a cut on his cheek, along with a plug in his nostril to stop the bleeding. Despite this setback, he is expected to take a few days off before returning to training. Stokes has been battling injuries for some time now, having suffered an adductor injury during the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney last month.

Performance review Stokes had a disappointing Ashes tour Stokes had a disappointing Ashes tour, pushing his limits to bowl for England but failing to score runs with the bat. He scored 184 runs across 10 innings. He claimed 15 wickets. Post the 4-1 Ashes defeat, he and head coach Brendon McCullum were criticized. However, Stokes publicly reaffirmed his desire to continue leading the Test side. He is likely to be back in action by late May when England face New Zealand at home.

