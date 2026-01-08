Benfica players forced to sleep at training ground: Here's why

After a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Braga in the Taça da Liga semi-finals, Benfica's players were made to stay overnight at their training ground. The unusual decision was taken by manager Jose Mourinho , who took charge of the club in September. He hoped that instead of sleeping, his players would reflect on their performance during this time. Here are further details.

Tactical approach Mourinho's strategy for player reflection Mourinho confirmed his plan to keep the players at the club's training base in Seixal for the foreseeable future. "The players will sleep in Seixal, and on Thursday there is training, and the day after there's training," he said at a press conference after the Braga defeat. He added that he hopes his players would think a lot during this time, just like he plans to do.

Past and prospects Mourinho's history with Benfica and future plans Mourinho had previously managed Benfica from 2000 but left after just 10 games due to a disagreement with the club president. In his current stint, he has won 14 of his 23 matches in charge. The Braga defeat ended an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak for the team. Now, they are third in Primeira Liga, trailing leaders Sporting by a whopping 10 points.