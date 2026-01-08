Benfica players forced to sleep at training ground: Here's why

LOADING...
By Rajdeep Saha
Jan 08, 2026
07:40 pm
What's the story

After a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Braga in the Taça da Liga semi-finals, Benfica's players were made to stay overnight at their training ground. The unusual decision was taken by manager Jose Mourinho, who took charge of the club in September. He hoped that instead of sleeping, his players would reflect on their performance during this time. Here are further details.

Tactical approach

Mourinho's strategy for player reflection

Mourinho confirmed his plan to keep the players at the club's training base in Seixal for the foreseeable future. "The players will sleep in Seixal, and on Thursday there is training, and the day after there's training," he said at a press conference after the Braga defeat. He added that he hopes his players would think a lot during this time, just like he plans to do.

Past and prospects

Mourinho's history with Benfica and future plans

Mourinho had previously managed Benfica from 2000 but left after just 10 games due to a disagreement with the club president. In his current stint, he has won 14 of his 23 matches in charge. The Braga defeat ended an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak for the team. Now, they are third in Primeira Liga, trailing leaders Sporting by a whopping 10 points.

Communication strategy

Mourinho's communication style and upcoming matches

Mourinho prefers a dialogue with his players over a monolog, which he said was missing in the locker room after the Braga defeat. He plans to discuss the differences between first and second halves with his team on Thursday. Benfica's next match is against Porto in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup on Wednesday.