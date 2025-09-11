Bowlers with best returns in T20 Asia Cup history

A remarkable bowling display from Kuldeep Yadav helped India bundle out UAE for 57 in their opening 2025 T20 Asia Cup contest in Dubai. While India elected to field, Kuldeep ended with figures of 4/7 from 2.1 overs. He picked up three wickets in his second over alone. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has the second-best bowling returns in T20 Asia Cup history.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/4 vs Afghanistan, 2022 Leading the list is veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was unplayable against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup match in Dubai. India batted first and posted a mammoth 212/2. However, it was Bhuvneshwar who stole the show with his fiery bowling display. He took four wickets in the Powerplay and ended up with career-best figures of 5/4 in four overs.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav: 4/7 vs UAE, 2025 Against UAE, Kuldeep was introduced in the seventh over. The wrist-spinner hammered UAE in the next over, dismissing Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik. Kuldeep then finished the UAE innings by dismissing Haider Ali. The spinner's 4/7 saw him get to 73 wickets in T20Is from 41 matches. This was his second four-fer in T20Is. He also owns two five-wicket hauls.