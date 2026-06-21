Listing bowlers with ODI five-wicket hauls in Chennai
What's the story
Star pacer Prasidh Krishna achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in an ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He accomplished this feat during India's third ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday. The 30-year-old from Karnataka had an impressive outing, taking five wickets for just 23 runs in 8.2 overs. On this note, we look at the bowlers with ODI fifers at the venue.
#1
5/23 - Prasidh Krishna vs Afghanistan, 2026
Krishna's five-wicket haul included the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli and Hashmatullah Shahidi. The pacer was nothing but sensational in the powerplay, as his first five overs resulted in just six runs and four wickets (2 maidens). Krishna completed his fifer in the 45th over as he trapped centurion Shahidi to wrap up the innings. His 5/23 in 8.2 overs are now the best ODI figures by any bowler in Chennai. This spell powered India to a nine-wicket win.
#2
5/51 - Ravi Rampaul vs India, 2011
Albeit in a losing cause, West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul claimed a fifer versus India in the 2011 World Cup affair in Chennai. He trapped both openers, Gautam Gambhir and Sachin Tendulkar, before breaking a 122-run stand by dismissing Virat Kohli. Yusuf Pathan and Zaheer Khan were his other victims as Rampaul's 10 overs resulted in figures of 5/51. Though India were all out for 268, they won this affair by a massive 80 runs.
#3
5/61 - Aaqib Javed vs India, 1997
Pakistan's Aaqib Javed was the first bowler with an ODI fifer at this ground. It was the 1997 affair, where Saeed Anwar's historic 194 powered the Men in Green to 327/5 batting first. In response, India were off to a poor start with Javed trapping Tendulkar (4) cheaply. The other Indian opener, Sourav Ganguly, also fell to him. However, a recovery meant India were cruising at 195/2 at one stage. They then suffered a collapse as Javed dismissed centurion Rahul Dravid. The pacer then trapped a couple of tail-enders to finish with 5/61 (10 overs). India were bowled out for 292.