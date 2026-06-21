Listing bowlers with ODI five-wicket hauls in Chennai 

#3

5/61 - Aaqib Javed vs India, 1997

Pakistan's Aaqib Javed was the first bowler with an ODI fifer at this ground. It was the 1997 affair, where Saeed Anwar's historic 194 powered the Men in Green to 327/5 batting first. In response, India were off to a poor start with Javed trapping Tendulkar (4) cheaply. The other Indian opener, Sourav Ganguly, also fell to him. However, a recovery meant India were cruising at 195/2 at one stage. They then suffered a collapse as Javed dismissed centurion Rahul Dravid. The pacer then trapped a couple of tail-enders to finish with 5/61 (10 overs). India were bowled out for 292.