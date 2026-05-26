Presenting the best bowling spells in IPL playoffs

We are done and dusted with the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) , and it's time for the playoffs. While batters often steal the limelight with their stellar knocks, bowlers have proven to be match-winners when the going gets hard. A single spell can turn the tide of a match and shatter opponents' hopes within overs. On this note, we look at some of the iconic bowling displays from past IPL playoffs over the years.

#1 Akash Madhwal - 5/5 versus LSG, 2023 In the IPL 2023 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, Akash Madhwal delivered a sensational spell of fast bowling. He ended with extraordinary figures of 5/5 in just 3.3 overs at an unbelievable economy rate of 1.40. Thanks to his efforts, LSG never got going while chasing 182 in Chennai. After trapping Prerak Mankad in the second over, Madhwal wreaked havoc in the middle overs. His efforts powered MI to a stunning 81-run triumph.

#2 Dhawal Kulkarna - 4/14 vs RCB, 2016 Representing the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, Dhawal Kulkarni made the new ball talk against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2016 Qualifier 1. He dismissed dashers like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul within powerplay overs as RCB were reduced to 29/5 while chasing 159 in Bengaluru. The pacer finished the powerplay with 4/8 in three overs. He eventually returned with 4/14, though GL lost by four wickets.

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#3 Anil Kumble - 4/16 vs DC, 2009 Another spectacular spell in a losing cause was recorded by Anil Kumble in the 2009 IPL final against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The RCB skipper operated with the new ball and dismissed the dangerous Adam Gilchrist in the first over. He eventually finished with 4/16 in four overs as the Chargers were restricted to 143/6 in Johannesburg. Unfortunately for Kumble, RCB lost by six runs.

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#4 Jasprit Bumrah - 4/14 vs DC, 2020 Jasprit Bumrah is another MI pacer on this list, having bowled a scintillating spell versus Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. The talismanic speedster trapped Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in the powerplay before claiming two more wickets. He breathed fire with the white cherry and returned with 4/14 in four overs. His efforts meant DC could only manage 143/8 while chasing 201 in Dubai.