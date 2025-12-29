Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey scripts T20I history with eight-wicket haul: Details
What's the story
In a historic achievement, Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey has become the first bowler in the world to take eight wickets in a single T20 match. The left-arm spinner achieved this unprecedented feat during the third T20I against Myanmar. His incredible performance helped his team bowl out Myanmar for just 45 runs, leading to a comprehensive 82-run victory. Here are further details.
Bowling brilliance
Yeshey's record-breaking bowling figures
Yeshey's historic spell saw him return with remarkable figures of 8/7 in four overs. He took seven of the last eight wickets, denting Myanmar's chase of 128 runs in Gelephu. The young spinner had made his T20I debut against Malaysia in July 2022 and had already made a mark with several impressive performances. However, this latest performance has taken his tally to an incredible 37 wickets from just 34 T20Is at a fine economy of 5.69.
Record
Yeshey goes past these names
Before this match, the best bowling figures in men's T20Is were seven wickets, achieved by Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus (7/8) and Bahrain's Ali Dawood (7/19). In women's T20Is, Indonesia's Rohmalia held the record with 7/0. Yeshey, who has been a key player for Bhutan since his debut, has now gone past these names. As mentioned, he also became the first player to claim eight wickets in a T20I match.