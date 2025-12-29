Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey scripts T20I history with eight-wicket haul: Details 

Bowling brilliance

Yeshey's record-breaking bowling figures

Yeshey's historic spell saw him return with remarkable figures of 8/7 in four overs. He took seven of the last eight wickets, denting Myanmar's chase of 128 runs in Gelephu. The young spinner had made his T20I debut against Malaysia in July 2022 and had already made a mark with several impressive performances. However, this latest performance has taken his tally to an incredible 37 wickets from just 34 T20Is at a fine economy of 5.69.