Bhuvneshwar's experience crucial for India in New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer

Bhuvneshwar's return has complicated the selection process for Iyer, but he is willing to deal with it.

He said, "It's good in a way and it motivates the current team members that we have to consistently perform for the team."

Returning to the format after November 2022, Bhuvneshwar will be competing with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

In the rain-affected Bengaluru T20I, Bhuvi was named in the Playing XI alongside Prince Yadav, with Arshdeep Singh out injured.