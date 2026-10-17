Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India's XI after four years
What's the story
In an emotional turnaround, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to Team India's XI after nearly four years. Bhuvneshwar was called up for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru after the injured Arshdeep Singh was ruled out. Skipper Shreyas Iyer announced Bhuvneshwar's name in the XI at the toss, with WI electing to field. The match was reduced to a nine-over affair due to rain.
Teams
A look at Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.
Return
Bhuvneshwar's incredible return
Bhuvneshwar was already part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.
Replacing Arshdeep, the right-arm seamer finally made his first appearance for India since November 2022.
The experienced pacer had an impressive IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.95.
Numbers
A look at his T20I numbers
As of now, Bhuvneshwar is also one of only seven Indians with 90-plus T20I wickets. In 87 T20Is, he has taken 90 wickets at 23.10 (BBM: 5/4).
According to Cricinfo, Bhuvneshwar is the only Indian pacer with multiple fifers in T20I cricket.
Overall, only Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav share this record with Bhuvi.
Information
Longest gap between T20I appearances for India
Bhuvneshwar played his first T20I for India after three years and 40 days. He missed 106 T20Is in this period, the longest gap between T20I appearances for India (by matches), according to Cricbuzz. Khaleel Ahmed held the previous record (104).