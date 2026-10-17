Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India's XI after four years

Bhuvneshwar was already part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Replacing Arshdeep, the right-arm seamer finally made his first appearance for India since November 2022.

The experienced pacer had an impressive IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.95.