How has Bhuvneshwar Kumar fared against Rajasthan Royals (IPL)? Stats

Vs RR

Bhuvneshwar owns 20 IPL scalps against RR

As per ESPNcricinfo, right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar has claimed 20 IPL wickets from 20 matches against RR at 33.50. He owns one four-fer (4/14). Notably, Bhuvneshwar is one of the 8 bowlers to claim 20 or more wickets against RR. He is also one of the three pacers in this list alongside Harshal Patel (23 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (20 wickets).