How has Bhuvneshwar Kumar fared against Rajasthan Royals (IPL)? Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. RR are unscathed after three games in the ongoing season and stay atop the standings. With two wins from two, RCB are currently 4th. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked to make inroads. We decode his stats against RR.
Vs RR
Bhuvneshwar owns 20 IPL scalps against RR
As per ESPNcricinfo, right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar has claimed 20 IPL wickets from 20 matches against RR at 33.50. He owns one four-fer (4/14). Notably, Bhuvneshwar is one of the 8 bowlers to claim 20 or more wickets against RR. He is also one of the three pacers in this list alongside Harshal Patel (23 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (20 wickets).
Information
A look at Bhuvneshwar's overall IPL stats
Recently, Bhuvneshwar became the 1st pacer in IPL history to breach the 200-wicket mark. He is overall the 2nd bowler after ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with 200-plus wickets. From 192 appearances, Bhuvneshwar has picked 202 wickets at 27.14 (4w: 2, 5w: 2).