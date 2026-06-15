'Incredibly special': Mehidy on Bangladesh's ODI series win over Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz has termed the team's first-ever ODI series win over Australia as a "special" moment. He was speaking after Bangladesh lost the final match of the three-match series, but still secured their historic 2-1 victory overall. Before this series, Bangladesh had won only a solitary ODI against Australia in across 21 concluded matches, with their last victory coming 21 years ago.
Reflection
A huge milestone for Bangladesh cricket: Miraz
Miraz, who missed the final match after being hit on the head in the second ODI, said this series win is "incredibly special" for Bangladesh. He recalled watching Bangladesh's lone victory against Australia back in 2005 and stressed that winning an entire series against them today is a huge milestone for his country. "Obviously, this is incredibly special because we had never won a series against Australia before," Mehidy said.
Satisfaction
We earned respect by giving Australia a tough time: Miraz
Miraz expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance against Australia, calling it a huge opportunity. He said their respect was earned by giving Australia a tough time, which is a clear sign of their improvement. "But the biggest achievement of all is hearing the Australian players actively praise our cricket and our team," he added.
Incident
I didn't listen to the doctor, says Miraz
Miraz revealed that he didn't listen to the team physician during the second ODI and chose to continue playing after being hit on the head. He said he was feeling better now but had risked his health for the team's sake in that match. The cricketer also shared what the doctor told him after examining his condition at a hospital post-game.