'Incredibly special': Mehidy on Bangladesh's ODI series win over Australia

Reflection

A huge milestone for Bangladesh cricket: Miraz

Miraz, who missed the final match after being hit on the head in the second ODI, said this series win is "incredibly special" for Bangladesh. He recalled watching Bangladesh's lone victory against Australia back in 2005 and stressed that winning an entire series against them today is a huge milestone for his country. "Obviously, this is incredibly special because we had never won a series against Australia before," Mehidy said.