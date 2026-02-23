A look at India's biggest defeats in T20 World Cups

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and South Africa on Sunday ended in a humiliating defeat for the defending champions. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw India lose by a massive 76 runs. This is now India's biggest defeat by runs in T20 World Cup history, ending their 12-match winning streak in the tournament. On this note, we list down India's biggest losses in the tournament's history.

#1 76 runs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2026 In the aforementioned match, Team India was chasing a target of 188 runs but their batting lineup collapsed against a disciplined South African attack. They were bundled out for just 111 runs in 18.5 overs, hence losing by 76 runs. Shivam Dube (42 off 37) was the only Indian batter to score over 20. While Marco Jansen dismissed four batters, Keshav Maharaj also contributed with three wickets.

#2 49 runs vs Australia, Bridgetown, 2010 Before the 2026 loss, India's heaviest defeat in a T20 World Cup was by 49 runs against Australia in 2010. Chasing a target of 185 runs, India were bowled out for 135 at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval. Dirk Nannes and Shaun Tait claimed three-fers as 10 of India's 11 batters could not even touch the 14-run mark. The one who managed to do so was Rohit Sharma, who blasted a stunning 79*(46) to reduce the margin of defeat.

