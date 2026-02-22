T20 World Cup, South Africa tame high-flying India: Key stats

India suffered a stunning defeat against South Africa in their Super 8 Group 1 opener. Match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 saw South Africa score 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller led the way with a fiery half-century. In response, India were outclassed by the Proteas bowlers. Marco Jansen was pivotal with 4 wickets. India lost by a whopping 76 runs.

Summary South Africa score 187/7 India started well as South Africa lost three early wickets. Miller walked in when SA were 20/3. It was a terrific knock as he bailed his side out alongside Dewald Brevis and also kept the scorecard moving at a brisk pace. Miller was eventually dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Tristan Stubbs helped SA get to 187/7. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took a three-fer.

India India perish for a score of 111 India lost Ishan Kishan early on before South Africa kept picking wickets at regular intervals. There were no meaningful stands as Indian batters didn't apply themselves. South Africa fielded well and hunted down Team India, drying up their scoring. Shivam Dube was a lone fighter with 43 runs. For the Proteas, Jansen and Keshav Maharaj shared 7 wickets between them.

Miller T20 WC: Miller smashes 4th-fastest fifty (by balls) versus India Miller hammered a 26-ball fifty against India. As per Cricbuzz, Miller smashed the 4th-fastest fifty (by balls) versus India in the ICC T20 World Cup. Miller's knock was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. He has raced to 626 runs versus India in T20Is from 29 matches (26 innings) at 34.77. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 1).

Numbers Miller's T20I, T20 World Cup and overall T20 stats Miller now owns 2,776 runs from 137 T20Is (121 innings) at 34.27. This was his 9th T20I fifty (100s: 2). 569 of his T20I runs have come at the T20 World Cup at 37.93 from 31 matches (26 innings). He has hit three fifties. Overall in T20s, Miller has raced to 11,857 runs from 554 matches (504 innings). He owns 52 fifties (100s: 4).

Information Brevis and Stubbs make their presence felt Brevis scored a 29-ball 45. He hit three fours and three sixes. In 27 T20Is, he has scored 621 runs at 25.87. Playing his 49th T20I, Stubbs scored 44* off 24 balls. He now has 917 runs from 41 innings at 29.58.

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's highest wicket-taker Bumrah became India's highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup. The seasoned right-arm pacer raced to 33 T20 World Cup wickets at 13.36, surpassing former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 32 wickets at 17.25. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who claimed 2/28 versus South Africa in Sunday's contest, equaled Ashwin's tally. Arshdeep has 32 wickets.

Kishan Ishan Kishan records his 16th duck in T20s Kishan fell for a four-ball duck against South Africa. Playing his 41st T20I for India, Kishan now has 2 ducks. His only other duck came against Australia. The southpaw has 1,187 runs at 29.67. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Kishan now has 16 ducks under his belt. From 225 matches (216 innings), he has a tally of 6,178 runs at 30-plus.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma continues his poor run in T20 World Cup Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his poor run of form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek's last eight scores in the format read: 15(12), 0(3), 0(4), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1). In 9 matches (T20Is) this year, Abhishek has amassed 197 runs at 24.62. From 41 matches, he has 1,312 runs for India in T20Is.

Duo Jansen and Maharaj shine for SA Jansen claimed 4 wickets for 22 in 3.5 overs. He now owns 33 T20I wickets from 28 matches at 26.63. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. Jansen also clocked his career-best T20I figures. On the other hand, Maharaj picked three wickets for 24 runs from three overs. He now has 48 T20I wickets at 25.29 from 47 matches.