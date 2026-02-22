Ishan Kishan records his 16th duck in T20s: Key stats

Markram bowled a tossed up slower ball which drifted away from the left-hander. Kishan was attempting an almighty slog. He swung across the line and hoisted the ball to cover where Ryan Rickelton completed a catch.

Stats

2nd duck in T20Is for Kishan

Playing his 41st T20I for India, Kishan now has 2 ducks. His only other duck came against Australia. The southpaw has 1,187 runs at 29.67. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Kishan now has 16 ducks under his belt. From 225 matches (216 innings), he has a tally of 6,178 runs at 30-plus.