Ishan Kishan records his 16th duck in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan fell for a four-ball duck against South Africa in Match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The in-form Kishan perished in the 1st over off Aiden Markram's bowling. India were reduced to 0/1 with his dismissal. Earlier, South Africa scored 187/7 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here's more.
Information
Markram ends Kishan's stay
Markram bowled a tossed up slower ball which drifted away from the left-hander. Kishan was attempting an almighty slog. He swung across the line and hoisted the ball to cover where Ryan Rickelton completed a catch.
Stats
2nd duck in T20Is for Kishan
Playing his 41st T20I for India, Kishan now has 2 ducks. His only other duck came against Australia. The southpaw has 1,187 runs at 29.67. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Kishan now has 16 ducks under his belt. From 225 matches (216 innings), he has a tally of 6,178 runs at 30-plus.