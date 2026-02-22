David Miller slams his 3rd T20I fifty against India: Stats

South Africa cricket team stalwart, David Miller , floored India with a terrific knock of 63 off 35 balls in Match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Super 8 Group 1 match in Ahmedabad saw Miller walk in when South Africa were 20/3. He added a 97-run stand alongside Dewald Brevis and another 35 runs with Tristan Stubbs before perishing.

Information A 26-ball fifty from Miller's blade Miller hammered a 26-ball fifty against India. It was a terrific knock as he bailed his side out alongside Brevis and also kept the scorecard moving at a brisk pace. Miller was eventually dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the 16th over with SA being 152/5.

Vs India Miller vs India in T20Is and T20 World Cup Miller's knock was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. He has raced to 626 runs versus India in T20Is from 29 matches (26 innings) at 34.77. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 1). He has a strike rate of 149.04, as per ESPNcricinfo. At the ICC T20 World Cup, he owns 166 runs from 4 matches (50s: 2) against Team India.

Fastest 4th-fastest fifty versus India in T20 World Cups As per Cricbuzz, Miller has smashed the 4th-fastest fifty (by balls) versus India in the ICC T20 World Cup. Fastest 50s in T20 World Cups vs India (by balls) 21 Litton Das, Adelaide 2022 23 Heinrich Klaasen, Bridgetown 2024 24 Travis Head, Gros Islet 2024 26 David Miller, Ahmedabad 2026

