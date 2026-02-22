Abhishek Sharma continues his poor run in T20 World Cup
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his poor run of form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After registering three consecutive ducks in what is his debut T20 World Cup, Abhishek perished for a paltry 15 versus South Africa on Sunday. The Super 8 Group 1 clash saw South Africa score 187/7. In response, India were 26/3 with Abhishek's dismissal.
Jansen gets Abhishek's wicket
Abhishek got off to a decent start hitting two fours and a six. However, he didn't last long. A knuckle ball from Marco Jansen did Abhishek in. The southpaw didn't spot it and was through with the shot. The ball lobbed up high.
An average of 24.62 in T20Is this year
Abhishek's last eight scores in the format read: 15(12), 0(3), 0(4), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1). In 9 matches (T20Is) this year, Abhishek has amassed 197 runs at 24.62. His strike rate is 211.82, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 5 ducks. From 41 matches, he has 1,312 runs for India in T20Is.