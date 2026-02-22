T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's highest wicket-taker: Stats

Jasprit Bumrah has become India's highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup . The seasoned right-arm pacer attained the mark with his 3rd wicket versus South Africa in Match 43 of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Super 8 Group 1 contest saw South Africa manage 187/7 in 20 overs. Bumrah finished his spell with 3/15 from 4 overs.

Wickets Bumrah is now India's leading wicket-taker Bumrah has raced to 33 T20 World Cup wickets at 13.36, surpassing former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 32 wickets at 17.25. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who claimed 2/28 versus South Africa in Sunday's contest, equaled Ashwin's tally. Arshdeep has 32 wickets. Most wickets in T20 World Cups by Indian bowlers: 33 Jasprit Bumrah 32 R Ashwin 32 Arshdeep Singh 29 Hardik Pandya

Information Bumrah gets to 114 wickets in T20Is Bumrah has raced to 114 wickets from 91 T20Is at 18.27. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 10 wickets versus South Africa from 7 matches at 18.30 (ER: 6.77). From 266 T20 matches, Bumrah now owns 338 scalps at 20-plus.

