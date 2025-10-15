Bilal Sami attains this record with ODI fifer against Bangladesh
What's the story
Afghanistan pacer Bilal Sami claimed a fifer against Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series in Abu Dhabi. Bilal floored the Tigers with 5 wickets, helping his side win the contest by 200 runs. Bangladesh posted 293/9 in 50 overs. In response, Bilal ran through Bangladesh as they perished for 93 runs. Here are further details and stats.
Record
3rd Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bilal is now the 3rd Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in ODIs. He has joined the likes of spin duo Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan. Ghazanfar picked 6/26 in Sharjah, 2024. Meanwhile, Rashid picked 5/17 in the 2nd ODI of this series in Abu Dhabi. Overall, Bilal is the 4th bowler in AFG-BAN ODIs with a five-wicket haul.
Information
Bilal opens his wickets account in ODIs
Bilal picked 5/33 from 7.1 overs. He conceded at 4.60 runs an over. Playing just his 2nd ODI, he opened his account. He has 5 wickets from 2 matches at 11.60.