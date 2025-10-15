Bilal Sami attains this record with ODI fifer against Bangladesh

Record

3rd Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bilal is now the 3rd Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in ODIs. He has joined the likes of spin duo Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan. Ghazanfar picked 6/26 in Sharjah, 2024. Meanwhile, Rashid picked 5/17 in the 2nd ODI of this series in Abu Dhabi. Overall, Bilal is the 4th bowler in AFG-BAN ODIs with a five-wicket haul.