Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in 3rd ODI, complete clean sweep: Stats

Afghanistan have completed a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh , winning the final game by a massive margin of 200 runs. The match took place in Abu Dhabi and saw Afghanistan post a total of 293 runs for nine wickets before bundling out Bangladesh for just 93 runs. This series victory mirrors Bangladesh's T20I success over Afghanistan by the same margin earlier this month.

Batting woes Summary of the Afghan innings Afghanistan's innings started on a high note with Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz adding 99 runs for the first wicket. However, after Gurbaz's dismissal, Afghanistan lost four wickets for just 15 runs in a span of 25 balls. Despite the collapse, Nabi's late assault helped Afghanistan reach a respectable total of 293 runs for nine wickets. He hit three sixes in four balls off Mehidy Hasan Miraz and added another six and three fours off Hasan Mahmud in the final overs.

Key players Zadran, Nabi power Afghanistan to a strong total Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi were instrumental in Afghanistan's batting performance. Zadran scored 95 runs, while Nabi added an explosive 62 runs off 37 balls. Their contributions helped set up a challenging target for Bangladesh. Nabi, in particular, was the chief architect. His blitz in the final 2 overs helped Afghanistan get past 290. At one stage, a score of 250-260 was looking likely for the Afghans before Nabi broke loose.