Ibrahim Zadran hits 95 against Bangladesh in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
Ibrahim Zadran slammed a superb 95 versus Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. The opener, who looked well set for a hundred, was unfortunately run out in the 37th over. Afghanistan were 186/4 with Zadran's dismissal. Notably, Zadran laid a strong foundation with a 99-run opening stand alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Here are further details.
Knock
Zadran perishes for a 95-run knock
Zadran and Gurbaz handed their side a strong start, adding 99 runs. Gurbaz (42) fell in the final ball of the 16th over. Thereafter, a partnership worth 74 runs were added between Zadran and Sediqullah Atal (29). Afghanistan then suffered a blip, losing both Atal and Zadran in quick succession. Zadran was run out while looking for a quick single.
Stats
9th ODI fifty for Zadran
Zadran's 95 came from 111 balls. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 39th ODI, Zadran has raced to 1,869 runs at 51.91. This was his 9th fifty (100s: 6). Against Bangladesh, he has amassed 471 runs from 9 matches at 58.87. Alongside three fifties, he owns a ton. In this series, Zadran ended up with 23, 95 and 95 (3 matches).
Do you know?
Zadran surpasses 1,000 ODI runs across neutral venues
As per ESPNcricinfo, Zadran went past 1,000 runs across neutral venues. In 22 neutral venue games, he has 1,029 runs at 49. In addition to six fifties, he has hit 2 tons.