Ibrahim Zadran hits 95 against Bangladesh in 3rd ODI: Stats

Ibrahim Zadran slammed a superb 95 versus Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. The opener, who looked well set for a hundred, was unfortunately run out in the 37th over. Afghanistan were 186/4 with Zadran's dismissal. Notably, Zadran laid a strong foundation with a 99-run opening stand alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Here are further details.

Knock Zadran perishes for a 95-run knock Zadran and Gurbaz handed their side a strong start, adding 99 runs. Gurbaz (42) fell in the final ball of the 16th over. Thereafter, a partnership worth 74 runs were added between Zadran and Sediqullah Atal (29). Afghanistan then suffered a blip, losing both Atal and Zadran in quick succession. Zadran was run out while looking for a quick single.

Stats 9th ODI fifty for Zadran Zadran's 95 came from 111 balls. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 39th ODI, Zadran has raced to 1,869 runs at 51.91. This was his 9th fifty (100s: 6). Against Bangladesh, he has amassed 471 runs from 9 matches at 58.87. Alongside three fifties, he owns a ton. In this series, Zadran ended up with 23, 95 and 95 (3 matches).