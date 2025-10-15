Women's World Cup, unbeaten England face struggling Pakistan: Preview

England will take on Pakistan in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match will be played in Colombo on Wednesday, October 14, 2025. England have been in top form, winning all three of their matches so far and dominating their opponents. Meanwhile, Pakistan are struggling with a three-match losing streak in this tournament. Here are further details.

Matchup analysis Pakistan's batting woes could be exploited by England's bowlers Pakistan has struggled with their batting, posting totals of 129, 159, and 114 in the tournament so far. Sidra Amin is the only player to have scored a half-century twice. On the other hand, England's bowling attack has been formidable. The world's top ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone delivered an exceptional spell against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Spinners Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean have also taken six wickets each in this tournament.

Team strategies Nat Sciver-Brunt in form for England; Pakistan may include Syeda Nat Sciver-Brunt scored her fifth World Cup ton (10th in ODIs) against Sri Lanka on Saturday. She will be a key player for England in this match. Pakistan, meanwhile, may consider bringing leg-spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah into the XI to bolster their chances. Despite their struggles, Muneeba Ali has a decent record against England with scores of 47 and 44 in two innings against them.

Historical context Unbeaten head-to-head record for England England have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in completed matches, winning all 13. The smallest margin of victory was by 37 runs and six wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. This history adds to the pressure on Pakistan as they seek to turn their fortunes around in this tournament. Despite their current form, England all-rounder Alice Capsey said they aren't taking Pakistan lightly, noting that they've been involved in some exciting games and had teams on the back foot at times.

Teams Here are the likely XIs Pakistan (probable): Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim/Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. England (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.