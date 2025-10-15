Women's World Cup, unbeaten England face struggling Pakistan: Preview
What's the story
England will take on Pakistan in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match will be played in Colombo on Wednesday, October 14, 2025. England have been in top form, winning all three of their matches so far and dominating their opponents. Meanwhile, Pakistan are struggling with a three-match losing streak in this tournament. Here are further details.
Matchup analysis
Pakistan's batting woes could be exploited by England's bowlers
Pakistan has struggled with their batting, posting totals of 129, 159, and 114 in the tournament so far. Sidra Amin is the only player to have scored a half-century twice. On the other hand, England's bowling attack has been formidable. The world's top ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone delivered an exceptional spell against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Spinners Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean have also taken six wickets each in this tournament.
Team strategies
Nat Sciver-Brunt in form for England; Pakistan may include Syeda
Nat Sciver-Brunt scored her fifth World Cup ton (10th in ODIs) against Sri Lanka on Saturday. She will be a key player for England in this match. Pakistan, meanwhile, may consider bringing leg-spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah into the XI to bolster their chances. Despite their struggles, Muneeba Ali has a decent record against England with scores of 47 and 44 in two innings against them.
Historical context
Unbeaten head-to-head record for England
England have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in completed matches, winning all 13. The smallest margin of victory was by 37 runs and six wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. This history adds to the pressure on Pakistan as they seek to turn their fortunes around in this tournament. Despite their current form, England all-rounder Alice Capsey said they aren't taking Pakistan lightly, noting that they've been involved in some exciting games and had teams on the back foot at times.
Teams
Here are the likely XIs
Pakistan (probable): Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim/Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. England (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
Stats
A look at the key stats
In 124 matches, Sciver-Brunt has scored 4,241 runs from 110 innings at 47.12 with 10 tons and 25 fifties under her belt. Amy Jones has managed 2,491 runs and is 9 shy of the 2,500-run mark. For Pakistan, Sidra Amin owns 2,387 runs at 33.15. She has 6 tons and 13 fifties. England spinner Ecclestone has amassed 134 wickets in WODIs at 18.91. She can become the 2nd-highest wicket-taker for England by surpassing Jennifer Louise Gunn (136).