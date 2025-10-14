Decoding the Women's World Cup points table after SL-NZ washout

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain in Colombo. The game, played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday, saw Sri Lanka post a competitive total of 258/6 in their first innings. However, persistent rain prevented New Zealand from starting their chase, leading to an abandoned match with both teams sharing a point each.

Match details Sri Lanka recover after poor start Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first. She led her team with a half-century (53 off 72 balls) and shared a vital 101-run opening stand with Vishmi Gunaratne, who scored 42 runs off 83 balls. However, both players couldn't convert their starts into big scores as New Zealand managed to make a comeback through wickets from Rosemary Mair, who bowled Gunaratne, and pressure applied by Sophie Devine.

Match progression De Silva's blitzkrieg helps SL post a strong total The middle-order duo of Harshitha Samarawickrama (26 off 31) and Hasini Perera (44 off 61) added a brilliant 58-run stand for the third wicket. However, just when they were building up for a strong finish in the last 10 overs, Devine and Bree Illing triggered a mini-collapse, leaving Sri Lanka at 198/5 in the 43rd over. But Nilakshi de Silva's explosive 55* runs off just 28 balls helped Sri Lanka post their total at the end of their innings.

Situation A look at the standings of SL-W and NZ-W The rain has affected both teams' chances of making it to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka are yet to win a match and sit seventh on the points table. They have two points from four matches (both abandoned). SL's NRR reads -1.526. New Zealand, meanwhile, are fifth with three points. After 4 games, they have one win, one no result affair and two defeats. The NRR of New Zealand reads -0.245.

Information Australia and England lead the proceedings Australia lead the Women's World Cup standings with 7 points from 4 matches. On the other hand, England are 2nd with six points from three matches. Both sides are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament.