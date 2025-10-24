Instances of both openers scoring hundreds in Women's WC innings

Team India has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The team confirmed its berth by defeating New Zealand by 53 runs in the match held in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The match was marked by stellar performances from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, both of whom scored centuries. On this note, we look at the instances of both openers scoring centuries in a Women's World Cup innings.

#3 Mandhana & Rawal vs New Zealand, 2025 After being put to bat first in the aforementioned game, Mandhana and Rawal capitalized on a good batting surface. They put up a massive 212-run partnership for the first wicket, with both players scoring tons. Mandhana scored 109 runs off 95 balls, while Rawal scored 122 runs off 134 balls. Their brilliance meant India scored 340/3 in their 49 overs. The White Ferns later managed 271/8 to lose the contest by 53 runs (DLS method).

#2 Buckstein & Reeler vs Netherlands, 1988 Australian openers Lindsay Reeler and Ruth Buckstein tormented the Netherlands bowlers in the opener of the 1988 World Cup in Perth. They added 220 runs before Buckstein was run out for exactly 100. Reeler returned unbeaten on 143 as the Aussies finished at 284/1 in the 60-over per side contest. Netherlands were all out for just 29 in response.