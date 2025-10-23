Pratika Rawal slams her 2nd century in Women's ODIs: Stats

Indian opener Pratika Rawal has scored her first-ever Women's World Cup century, leading India to a commanding position in a crucial encounter against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The 25-year-old smashed 134-ball 122, hitting 3 fours and two sixes along the way. This is also Rawal's second WODI century. Notably, she was part of a stunning 212-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Partnership highlights A well-paced knock from Rawal and a stunning stand Rawal's century came in a slow-paced innings, where she struggled with strike rotation initially. However, she complemented her opening partner Mandhana well, who scored a century off just 88 balls. The duo registered India's highest for any wicket in Women's ODI World Cup history. Rawal grew as her innings progressed and she made sure to convert the knock into a hundred. She was dismissed by Amelia Kerr in the 43rd over.

Stats Rawal surpasses 1,000 WODI runs: Dissecting her stats Playing her 23rd WODI match, Rawal surpassed 1,000 runs. She has raced to 1,110 runs at 50.45. As mentioned, this is her 2nd hundred. In addition, she owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 home matches, she owns 820 runs at 58.57. Both her hundreds have come at home (50s: 5). In six away matches (home of opposition), she owns 180 runs at 36 (50s: 1). In three neutral venue games, she has scored 110 runs at 36.66 (50s: 1).

Fastest Joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in women's ODIs (by innings) Rawal entered record books, becoming the joint-fastest player to 1,000 ODI runs in WODIs (by innings). The Indian opener took 23 innings to reach the milestone, matching the record of former Australian ace Lindsay Reeler. Fellow Australian stars Nicole Bolton and Meg Lanning follow suit, having taken 25 innings each. For India, the previous record for the fastest to 1,000 WODI runs (by innings) belonged to Deepti Sharma, who did so in 29 innings.

Partnership Mandhana and Rawal post this unique partnership record As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana and Rawal stitched their 2nd double-century plus stand in Women's ODIs. They are now the 4th pair with multiple 200-plus partnerships in WODIs. Multiple 200-plus stands in WODIs 2 - Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry 2 - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt 2 - Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones 2 - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal