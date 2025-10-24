Listing India's highest partnerships in Women's World Cup history 

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have set a new record for the highest opening partnership for India in an ICC Women's World Cup match. The duo put on a whopping 212 runs for the first wicket against New Zealand at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both batters slammed tons during their stay as India recorded a comfortable win. Here we list down India's highest partnerships in Women's World Cup history.

#1 Mandhana & Rawal - 212 vs NZ, 2025 Batting first in the aforementioned game, India were off to a flying start, with Mandhana and Rawal recording India's maiden double-century partnership in the competition's history. They added 212 runs before Mandhana departed for 109 off 95 balls. Rawal smashed a 134-ball 122 as India scored 340/3 in their 49 overs. The White Ferns later managed 271/8 to lose the contest by 53 runs (DLS method).

#2 Mandhana & Harmanpreet - 184 vs WI, 2022 India's previous highest stand in WODI WC belonged to Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo added 184 runs after India were reduced to 78/3 against West Indies in the 2022 match in Hamilton. Mandhana made a hundred in that game too - 123 off 119 balls. Harmanpreet made a 107-ball 109 while batting at number five as India finished at 317/8. They later won by 155 runs.