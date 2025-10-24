Listing India's highest partnerships in Women's World Cup history
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have set a new record for the highest opening partnership for India in an ICC Women's World Cup match. The duo put on a whopping 212 runs for the first wicket against New Zealand at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both batters slammed tons during their stay as India recorded a comfortable win. Here we list down India's highest partnerships in Women's World Cup history.
#1
Mandhana & Rawal - 212 vs NZ, 2025
Batting first in the aforementioned game, India were off to a flying start, with Mandhana and Rawal recording India's maiden double-century partnership in the competition's history. They added 212 runs before Mandhana departed for 109 off 95 balls. Rawal smashed a 134-ball 122 as India scored 340/3 in their 49 overs. The White Ferns later managed 271/8 to lose the contest by 53 runs (DLS method).
#2
Mandhana & Harmanpreet - 184 vs WI, 2022
India's previous highest stand in WODI WC belonged to Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo added 184 runs after India were reduced to 78/3 against West Indies in the 2022 match in Hamilton. Mandhana made a hundred in that game too - 123 off 119 balls. Harmanpreet made a 107-ball 109 while batting at number five as India finished at 317/8. They later won by 155 runs.
#3
Kamini & Raut - 175 vs WI, 2023
At number three, we have Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut, who added 175 runs for the opening wicket against WI in the 2013 edition. Batting first at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, India had a brilliant start. The opening stand ended with Punam's dismissal for 72. She faced 94 balls during her stay. Kamini made exactly 100 off 146 balls as the hosts posted 284/6 and later prevailed by 105 runs.