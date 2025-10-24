Who is fastest to reach 1,000 WODI runs by innings? 

Indian opener Pratika Rawal recently equaled a long-standing world record by becoming the joint-fastest player to score 1,000 runs in Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). She achieved this feat in just her 23rd innings during the ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Rawal scored a stunning 122 in the game as India prevailed comfortably. Here we list down the fastest batters to reach 1,000 WODI runs in terms of innings.

#1 Pratika Rawal - 23 innings Rawal smashed a 134-ball 122 in the aforementioned game, hitting three fours and two sixes along the way. As mentioned, she required just 23 innings to complete 1,000 runs. She has now raced to 1,110 runs at 50.45. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was her second hundred. In addition, she owns seven fifties. Rawal also became the fastest player ever to score 1,000 WODI runs in terms of time taken since debut (304 days).

#1 Lindsay Reeler - 23 innings Rawal matched the record of former Australian ace Lindsay Reeler, who also took 23 innings. Interestingly, Reeler never played for Australia after her 23rd WODI appearance. She finished with 1,034 runs at a stunning average of 57.44. Reeler, who was an opening batter, recorded 10 50-plus scores in the format. Her tally included a couple of tons.