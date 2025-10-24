Virat Kohli sets unwanted records with 18th ODI duck: Stats 

Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli has registered a new record, albeit an unwanted one. With his latest four-ball duck in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, Kohli has now recorded 18 ducks in ODIs. This is the first time he has been dismissed for a duck in two consecutive innings. Before this series, he was tied with Rohit Sharma, Litton Das, and Brendan Taylor for most ducks among active cricketers in ODIs. He now tops this list.

Match details Kohli was dismissed LBW by Xavier Bartlett Kohli was dismissed LBW by Xavier Bartlett in Adelaide. The bowler, playing his first match of the series, pitched it on a length around off stump. Kohli missed connecting the bat with the ball via his across-the-line flick and was given out by the on-field umpire. Despite the decision appearing plumb, there was a brief discussion before Kohli started walking back to the pavilion. Notably, he didn't have an ODI duck in Australia before this series.

DYK Kohli goes level with Yuvraj, Kumble As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now at par with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in terms of ODI ducks for India (18 each). The trio is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (20) and Javagal Srinath (19). The Adelaide affair saw Kohli break the tie with Harbhajan Singh, who finished his ODI career with 17 ducks. Kohli, who averages 52.14 versus Australia in ODIs, now has four ducks across 50 innings against them.

Away games 8 ducks in away ODIs Kohli now has eight ducks in away ODIs. Only Kumble (10) and Rohit (9) have more for India. Nine of his ducks have come in home games, while the remaining one has come at a neutral venue. He owns one duck apiece in the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Australia have equaled England in terms of opposition to record the joint-most ODI ducks against Kohli (4 each).