Smriti Mandhana equals this world record of Meg Lanning: Details 

Dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made history by scoring her 14th Women's One Day International (WODI) century. The left-handed opener achieved this feat during the ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Her brilliant innings of 109 off just 95 balls helped India secure a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. With this ton, Mandhana has equaled an elite record of former Australian skipper Meg Lanning.

Match impact Mandhana's innings sets the tone for India's victory Mandhana's innings, which included 10 fours and four sixes, was instrumental in helping India cross the 200-run mark in a must-win match. It was also India's first century of the tournament. She opened the batting with Pratika Rawal, who also scored her maiden World Cup century in this match. Despite being dismissed by Suzie Bates and caught by substitute Hannah Rowe, Mandhana had already set a strong foundation for India's innings.

Record achievement Mandhana matches Lanning's record for most international tons Mandhana's century not only helped India win the match but also saw her equal Meg Lanning's record of 17 international hundreds in women's cricket. In WODI cricket alone, she has now scored 14 centuries, just one short of Lanning's tally. Mandhana has two tons in Tests while she has breached the 100-run mark once in WT20Is as well. No other Indian woman boasts tons in all three formats.