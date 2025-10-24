India defeat NZ, qualify for Women's World Cup semis: Stats

The Indian women's cricket team has reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. India, who have a game in hand, defeated New Zealand in Match 24 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. India ended a run of three straight losses to beat New Zealand in style. Notably, India have qualified as the 4th team in the semis. The winner of Saturday's game between South Africa and Australia will determine who India will face in the last 4.

Summary Summary of the contest India scored 340/3 in 49 overs with openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scoring hundreds. Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the XI, smashed an unbeaten fifty. With rain interrupting proceedings, New Zealand's revised target was 325 runs from 44 overs. The White Ferns managed 271/8 to lose the contest by 53 runs (DLS method). Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze's 65* weren't enough for them.

Information India finish as the 4th-placed side India's qualification as the 4th-placed side means both New Zealand and Sri Lanka have been knocked out. India have joined Australia, South Africa and England in the semis. After six matches, India have 6 points with their NRR being +0.628.

India Brilliant India make these World Cup records India's 340/3 is their highest World Cup total. Their previous best score was 330/10 against Australia earlier in the ongoing tournament. The 212-run stand between Mandhana and Rawal is India's highest stand in ICC Women's World Cup (any wicket). It's also India's maiden double-century plus stand in the global event. The 212-run effort is also the 4th-highest stand for the first wicket among all teams in World Cup history.

Do you know? A unique record for India As per Cricbuzz, this is India's first win over a SENA team in Women's World Cup post their 2017 semi-final triumph over Australia in Derby. India lost eight on the bounce thereafter, including three in this World Cup.

Mandhana Mandhana clocks 14th century, including 3rd against NZ in WODIs Mandhana's 109 came from 95 balls. She hit 10 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Mandhana raced to 5,219 runs from 114 matches at 48.32. She smashed her 14th WODI century (50s: 34). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus New Zealand, Mandhana owns 625 runs from 16 matches at 41.66. This was her 3rd century against NZ-W. In addition, she has hit three fifties.

Sixes Mandhana owns the most sixes in a calendar year Mandhana also set a new world record by hitting the most sixes in Women's ODIs in a single calendar year. She went on to surpass South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who had hit 28 sixes back in 2017. Mandhana has raced to a staggering 31 sixes in the 2025 calendar year. Overall, she owns 1,259 runs this year from 20 matches at 62.95.

Do you know? Joint-most hundreds in 2025 calendar year This was Mandhana's 5th WODI century this year. She has equaled South Africa's Tazmin Brits in terms of the joint-most hundreds this year (5). She is also the first player 10 fifty-plus scores in 2025 (100s: 5, 50s: 5).

Runs 2,500 runs in home WODIs; most runs as an opener Another milestone achieved by Mandhana is that she has completed 2,500 runs in Women's ODIs at home. Playing her 55th match, she owns 2,566 runs at 48.41. This was her 7th century on home soil (50s: 17). She is closing in on 50 sixes at home (48). Mandhana now owns the most runs as an opener in Women's ODIs. She went past New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who owns 5,089 runs as an opener.

Records Century records attained by Mandhana Mandhana's 14 WODI tons mean she now owns the 2nd-most hundreds in Women's ODIs. She is only behind Meg Lanning of Australia (15). This was Mandhana's 3rd Women's World Cup hundred. She has equaled the tally of Harmanpreet Kaur (3). Mandhana steered clear of Mithali Raj, who smashed 2 World Cup tons for India Women.

Rawal Rawal surpasses 1,000 WODI runs: Dissecting her stats Playing her 23rd WODI, Rawal surpassed 1,000 runs. She raced to 1,110 runs at 50.45. As mentioned, this is her 2nd hundred. In addition, she owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 home matches, she owns 820 runs at 58.57. Both her hundreds have come at home (50s: 5). In six away matches (home of opposition), she owns 180 runs at 36 (50s: 1). In three neutral venue games, she has scored 110 runs at 36.66 (50s: 1).

Fastest Joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in women's ODIs (by innings) Rawal entered record books, becoming the joint-fastest player to 1,000 ODI runs in WODIs (by innings). The Indian opener took 23 innings to reach the milestone, matching the record of former Australian ace Lindsay Reeler. Fellow Australian stars Nicole Bolton and Meg Lanning follow suit, having taken 25 innings each. For India, the previous record for the fastest to 1,000 WODI runs (by innings) belonged to Deepti Sharma, who did so in 29 innings.

Duo Mandhana and Rawal post this unique partnership record As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana and Rawal stitched their 2nd double-century plus stand in Women's ODIs. They are now the 4th pair with multiple 200-plus partnerships in WODIs. Multiple 200-plus stands in WODIs 2 - Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry 2 - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt 2 - Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones 2 - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal

Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues slams her 8th half-century in Women's ODIs Rodrigues, who returned to the side, hit a stunning 55-ball 76*. Rodrigues walked in and played with intent. She shared 76 runs alongside Rawal for the 2nd wicket. She played some aggressive shots, hitting 11 fours along the way. Rodrigues has raced to a total of 1,598 runs from 56 WODI matches at 32.61. This was her 8th fifty in the format. She also owns 2 tons. Against New Zealand, Rodrigues has amassed 243 runs from 7 matches at 48.60. This was her 2nd fifty against them.