Jemimah Rodrigues slams her 8th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has set a new record for its highest-ever ODI score in ICC Women's World Cups. The team posted a total of 340 runs for the loss of three wickets in 49 overs against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. The innings saw Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal score centuries. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the side, hit a stunning 55-ball 76*. Here we present the details and stats.
Strategic move
Rodrigues's aggressive knock and tactical switch
Mandhana and Rawal added 212 runs for the opening wicket to set a platform. Rodrigues walked in and played with intent. She shared 76 runs alongside Rawal for the 2nd wicket. She played some aggressive shots, hitting 11 fours along the way. India also made a tactical switch by sending Rodrigues ahead of Harleen Deol in their batting order. This decision paid off as Rodrigues helped India score 86 runs in the last nine overs of their innings.
Stats
2nd fifty for Rodrigues against New Zealand
Rodrigues has raced to a total of 1,598 runs from 56 WODI matches at 32.61. This was her 8th fifty in the format. She also owns 2 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, against New Zealand, Rodrigues has amassed 243 runs from 7 matches at 48.60. This was her 2nd fifty against the White Ferns. Rodrigues, who is featuring in her maiden World Cup, owns 141 runs from 5 matches at 35.25.