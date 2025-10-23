Bangladesh thump West Indies in 3rd ODI, seal series: Stats

Bangladesh have thumped sorry West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. The Tigers posted a score of 296/8 in 50 overs, riding on Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan's half-centuries. The two laid a foundation with a brilliant partnership of 176 runs for the first wicket. In response, the Windies were blown apart by Bangladesh. The visitors perished for 117 runs in 30.1 overs.

Opening partnership Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar lead the charge Hassan and Sarkar laid the foundation for a big total with a mammoth 176-run stand for the opening wicket. They scored at a decent rate and kept the scorecard moving along nicely. Hassan started in an aggressive fashion before Sarkar joined him and upped the tempo. Hassan fell in the 26th over to Roston Chase. Sarkar perished shortly thereafter, being dismissed by Akeal Hosein.

Middle-order performance Middle-order batsmen contribute to Bangladesh's total After the stellar opening stand, the middle-order batsmen took Bangladesh to a formidable total. Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 50 runs for the third wicket. However, a late collapse saw Bangladesh lose three wickets in quick succession, including that of Mahidul Islam (0), Rishad Hossain (1), and Nasum Ahmed (0). Despite this setback, they managed to post a competitive score against West Indies.

Duo Maiden ODI fifty for Hassan; 14th fifty for Sarkar Hassan's 80 came from 72 balls. He hit six fours and six sixes. In 6 matches, Hassan has amassed 180 runs at 30. This was his maiden ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Sarkar hammered 91 from 86 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. In 79 matches, he owns 2,338 runs at 33.40 with the help of 14 fifties and three tons.

Partnership records A record stand for the duo against WI As per ESPNcricinfo, the 176-run stand between Hassan and Sarkar is now the highest for Bangladesh against West Indies for the 1st wicket in ODIs. Before this, Tamim Iqbal and Sarkar held the record with a 144-run opening stand in Dublin, May 2019. This is also Bangladesh's 3rd-highest stand (any wicket) against West Indies in ODIs.

Hosein Akeal Hosein floors Bangladesh with four-fer in 3rd ODI West Indies' Akeal Hosein picked 4 wickets versus Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI. Hosein's 4/41 from 10 overs saw him race to 63 wickets from 40 ODI matches. He averages 28.07. This is now his 2nd four-fer in ODIs. His economy rate is 4.80. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hosein owns 11 wickets from 8 matches against Bangladesh. He averages 29.27. This was his maiden four-fer in ODIs.

Chase West Indies falter while chasing 297 The Windies were all over the place with the bat. Six batters got into double digits with Hosein being the top scorer with a knock of 27. No other WI batter managed more than 20 runs. For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain picked three-fers. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam picked two wickets each.