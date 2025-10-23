Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

2nd ODI, Australia's Cooper Connolly slams 61* versus India: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:07 pm Oct 23, 202507:07 pm

What's the story

Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The win helped Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India's innings was bolstered by Rohit Sharma's 73 and Shreyas Iyer's 61, but they could only manage a total of 264 runs. Australia's chase was led by Matt Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61*), who helped their team reach the target in 46.2 overs despite some hiccups along the way.