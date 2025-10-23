2nd ODI, Australia's Cooper Connolly slams 61* versus India: Stats
What's the story
Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The win helped Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India's innings was bolstered by Rohit Sharma's 73 and Shreyas Iyer's 61, but they could only manage a total of 264 runs. Australia's chase was led by Matt Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61*), who helped their team reach the target in 46.2 overs despite some hiccups along the way.
Chase dynamics
Connolly delivers the goods for his side
Australia were 132/4 when Connolly walked in. He added 55 runs alongside Short for the 5th wicket. After Short's dismissal, Connolly found company in Mitchell Owen and the two added another fifty-plus stand. Connolly made sure he saw his side get past the line by staying unbeaten. His 61* had five fours and a six from 53 balls.
Information
Maiden ODI fifty for the player
Playing just his 7th ODI, Connolly has raced to 71 runs from 4 innings at 35.50. This is now his maiden fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 17th match in List A cricket. He owns 330 runs at 30. This was his 3rd fifty.